Bitstop
Reaction
to INQ7.net Article
(July 12 , 2004) INQ7.net has
reported
on hacking incidents that have been targeting some of our
prestigious web hosted clients. Bitstop urges the public to wait for
the official results of the investigation. The results of which will
be revealed in due course.
We also urge the public to make a distinction
between the words "target of an attack" and "compromise". A site
that is targeted for cyber attacks does not necessarily mean it is
compromised.
Further, not all sites mentioned in the article
are hosted by Bitstop.
Bitstop
Attends Forensics Course
(July 12 , 2004) Mr Francis Vidal, Bitstop's
Chief Technology Officer attended the much awaited Computer
Forensics Course at the Ateneo Information and Technology Institute
in Makati.
This skill will come in handy one day ;)
Microsoft
Quickly Responds with Patches
(July 12 , 2004) Microsoft today, released 7
patches to quickly respond to recently discovered vulnerabilities in
its software.
-Security Bulletin affecting
Microsoft Windows with a maximum severity of Moderate, MS04-018
- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a
maximum severity of Important, MS04-019
- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a
maximum severity of Important, MS04-020
- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a
maximum severity of Important, MS04-021
- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a
maximum severity of Critical, MS04-022
- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a
maximum severity of Critical, MS04-023
- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a
maximum severity of Important, MS04-024
Users are advised to quickly update their
systems.
MSDN
Phils @ Bitstop
(July 13 , 2004) Bitstop Inc is proud to have
been chosen by Microsoft Philipines to hosts its local MSDN website.
Please click here to visit the site.
Congrats
to Sir Sonny
(July 12 , 2004) Sir Sonny Santiago, a fellow
CEH course participant at the Ateneo, passed his first Microsoft
Certification exam on Windows 2000 Professional. Our congratulations
and may he pass the 6 other exams required to become a Microsoft
Certified Systems Engineer.
XtemePlans
XtremeRates!
(July 10 , 2004) Bitstop Network Services is
proud to announce a new round of price reductions effective July 15,
2004 for the following Xtreme Plans:
Xtreme Gold from 1,375.00 to
750.00
Xtreme Silver from 990.00 to 550.00
Xtreme Bronze from 660.00 to 550.00
Xtremey Early stays the same at 440.00
We are discontinuing all Xtreme Lite and Xtreme
Superlite as of July 31, 2004.
Xtreme Gold is our unmetered plan for all day
all night surfing. Xtreme Silver is our unmetered plan for all Day
surfing (8am-5pm), while our Xtreme Bronze is our unmetered plan for
nightime sufring (7pm to 7am of the next day).