Bitstop Reaction to INQ7.net Article (July 12 , 2004) INQ7.net has reported on hacking incidents that have been targeting some of our prestigious web hosted clients. Bitstop urges the public to wait for the official results of the investigation. The results of which will be revealed in due course. We also urge the public to make a distinction between the words "target of an attack" and "compromise". A site that is targeted for cyber attacks does not necessarily mean it is compromised. Further, not all sites mentioned in the article are hosted by Bitstop. Bitstop Attends Forensics Course (July 12 , 2004) Mr Francis Vidal, Bitstop's Chief Technology Officer attended the much awaited Computer Forensics Course at the Ateneo Information and Technology Institute in Makati. This skill will come in handy one day ;) Microsoft Quickly Responds with Patches (July 12 , 2004) Microsoft today, released 7 patches to quickly respond to recently discovered vulnerabilities in its software. -Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a maximum severity of Moderate, MS04-018

- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a maximum severity of Important, MS04-019

- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a maximum severity of Important, MS04-020

- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a maximum severity of Important, MS04-021

- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a maximum severity of Critical, MS04-022

- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a maximum severity of Critical, MS04-023

- Security Bulletin affecting Microsoft Windows with a maximum severity of Important, MS04-024 Users are advised to quickly update their systems. MSDN Phils @ Bitstop (July 13 , 2004) Bitstop Inc is proud to have been chosen by Microsoft Philipines to hosts its local MSDN website. Please click here to visit the site. Congrats to Sir Sonny (July 12 , 2004) Sir Sonny Santiago, a fellow CEH course participant at the Ateneo, passed his first Microsoft Certification exam on Windows 2000 Professional. Our congratulations and may he pass the 6 other exams required to become a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer. XtemePlans XtremeRates! (July 10 , 2004) Bitstop Network Services is proud to announce a new round of price reductions effective July 15, 2004 for the following Xtreme Plans: Xtreme Gold from 1,375.00 to 750.00

Xtreme Silver from 990.00 to 550.00

Xtreme Bronze from 660.00 to 550.00

Xtremey Early stays the same at 440.00 We are discontinuing all Xtreme Lite and Xtreme Superlite as of July 31, 2004. Xtreme Gold is our unmetered plan for all day all night surfing. Xtreme Silver is our unmetered plan for all Day surfing (8am-5pm), while our Xtreme Bronze is our unmetered plan for nightime sufring (7pm to 7am of the next day).